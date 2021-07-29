

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) raised its net income and total revenue guidance for the full-year 2021, reflecting recent trends and the contribution of the Tiller acquisition.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta in a range of $675 million to $750 million on total revenues between $4.705 billion and $5.850 billion.



Previously, the company expected net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta in a range of $665 million to $750 million on total revenues between $4.510 billion and $4.700 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.31 per share on revenues of $4.84 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



