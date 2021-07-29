

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Masco Corp. (MAS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to a range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share from the previous expectation of $3.50 to $3.70 per share.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.63 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Masco's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per common share, payable on August 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021.



