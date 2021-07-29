

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting higher second-quarter results on Thursday, CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022.



For 2021, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.61 - $2.65 per share.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.85 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, for 2022, the company still expects adjusted earnings of $2.85 - $2.87 per share and long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent. Analysts expect earnings of $2.92 per share for fiscal 2022.



Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, said, 'With our recent Integrated Resource Plan filing and pending sale of EnerBank, we are well positioned to fund and implement key initiatives related to our clean energy transformation while also expecting to be toward the high end of our 2021 guidance range.'



