

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PG&E Corp. (PCG):



-Earnings: $0.40 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.97 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.18 in Q2 vs. -$3.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $575 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.28 per share -Revenue: $5.22 billion in Q2 vs. $4.53 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 to $1.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PG&E-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de