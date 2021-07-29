

SINGAPORE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021. The company also provided outlook for the second quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.42 to $1.57 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.70 to $1.85 per share on revenues between $25.5 billion and $26.5 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.60 to $1.75 per share on revenues between $25.0 billion and $26.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.70 per share on revenues of $25.66 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.29 to $0.35 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.37 to $0.43 per share on revenues between $6.1 billion and $6.5 billion.



The Street is looking for earnings of 0.40 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter.



