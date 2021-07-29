

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has broadened the Emergency Use Authorization or EUA for baricitinib to allow for treatment with or without remdesivir, whereas the EUA was previously restricted to use only in combination with remdesivir, Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) said in a statement on Thursday.



The authorization now provides for the use of baricitinib for treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).



Baricitinib is now authorized for emergency use as monotherapy. Baricitinib is an oral JAK inhibitor discovered by Incyte and licensed to Lilly.



