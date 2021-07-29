

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) raised its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on solid demand for its products.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $2.76 per share on sales growth between 17 and 18 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share on sales growth between 14 and 15 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.70 per share on sales growth of 15.4 percent to $3.34 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



