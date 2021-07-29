

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) reported that its revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were NT$95.66 billion, up by 15.3% quarter-over-quarter.



AUO's net profit attributable to owners of the Company for the second quarter of 2021 was NT$19.53 billion, with a basic earnings per share of NT$2.06.



The total panel area shipment reached around 6.40 million square meters in the second quarter of 2021, up by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter and up by 0.2% year-over-year.



Looking into the third quarter, channel inventory is expected to stay at a healthy level. Brand customers are actively restocking for the year-end higher season, and orders from commercial applications also recovers with gradual easing of the pandemic, he company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

