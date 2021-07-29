

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) reported that its net income - group share for the first-half of 2021 was 301 million euros compared to a loss of 138 million euros in the prior year.



Current net income group share climbed to 516 million euros from 7 million euros in the prior year.



Revenue for the period was 13.65 billion euros, an increase of 9.9% at current exchange rates, of +11.2% at constant exchange rates and of +10.4% at constant scope and exchange rates.



The company raised its fiscal year 2021 EBITDA outlook to more than 4.1 billion euros from the prior estimation of more than 4 billion euros.



