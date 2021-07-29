

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK), Thursday reported first-half 2021 net profit excluding non-recurring items of 2.60 billion euros or 4.63 euros per share, up from 2.14 billion euros or 3.82 euro per share last year.



Sales for the first half rose to 15.196 billion euros from 13.076 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, sales of the L'Oréal group grew by 20.7%.



Commenting on the results, CEO Nicolas Hieronimus, said, 'With the health situation still uncertain, the beauty market is gradually recovering and has recorded double-digit growth.'



'L'Oréal is significantly outperforming the market, with an exceptional second quarter. By the end of June, the Group posted a very strong increase and returned to its pre-Covid growth rate, up +6.6% like-for-like compared to the first half of 2019, with an acceleration of +8.4% in the second quarter compared to 2019,' he added.



