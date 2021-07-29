

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, California-based tech giants, Apple Inc (AAPL) announced that the popular sound mixing app on their iOS and iPadOS platforms, GarageBand will see new inclusions to its library. The users will now have access to music from Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga among others after the expansion.



The updated version includes Remix sessions, Sound Packs, and Producer Packs from the top music creators and will enable the users to use an array of beats, loops, and instruments to create their own music.



Apple said in a press release, 'Apple today announced GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS, the most popular music creation app in the world, now helps people unlock even more of their musical creativity with all-new Sound Packs from some of today's top artists and producers. For the first time, users can learn the art of remixing right within the app with two all-new Remix Sessions offering step-by-step video instruction and featuring hit songs from Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Musicians can also now create songs with seven new Producer Packs full of beats, loops, and instruments created just for GarageBand by some of the world's top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL.'



Among the tracks, Dua Lipa's 'break my heart' and Lady Gaga's 'Free Woman' will have their vocals, beat, and instrumentals, all isolated and ready to be remixed. Another sound pack will be added that will provide a companion experience with Apple TV+ produced series, 'Watch Sound With Mark Ronson.'



The packs will be available in the Sound Library for free with the app's latest 2.3.11 version.



