

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENEL (ENLAY.PK, EN) Tuesday reported first-half group net ordinary income of 2.30 billion euros, down from 2.40 billion euros last year.



Revenues dropped 10.6% to 29.853 billion euros from 33.375 billion euros last year. The change is mainly attributable to Thermal Generation and Trading activities, due to lower trading activities in Italy and to the negative exchange rate effect in Latin America.



Ordinary EBITDA dropped 4.9% to 8.36 billion euros from 8.79 billion euros last year. The decrease is essentially due to the impacts recognized in the first half of 2020 following the change in the energy discount benefit in Spain , mainly in Infrastructure and Networks as well as in Thermal Generation and Trading, in addition to the adverse exchange rate effect in Latin America.



