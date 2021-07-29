

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney theme parks announced plans to make it mandatory for guests to wear masks indoors as the threat of the super-spreader Delta variant grows in the country.



The company announced its new policy on the Disney website on Wednesday which will be effective from Friday. Under the new rules, visitors to the Disney theme parks in Florida and California will have to wear masks in places where there would be congregations.



The updated policy on the website said, 'Beginning July 30, face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors and in Disney buses, monorail, and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status. This includes upon entering and throughout all attractions. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.'



As Covid cases start to rise again, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has urged the citizens living in the recently created hotspots to wear masks indoors as well even if they are fully vaccinated. The hotspots include both Florida and California.



Masks that are a part of costumes are not going to be considered sufficient as the company mentioned, 'Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.' The rules will be applicable to guests and employees alike, irrespective of their vaccination status.



The Delta variant has already run rampant in many countries across the globe with devastating results. The mayor of Orange County, the location of the Disney theme park in California, Jerry Demings said, 'These numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year.'



California is already the most affected state in the US with almost 4 million people already infected. Recently, California has been registering around 8 thousand cases a day on average. Florida seems to have been doing worse in controlling the Delta variant as it registered as many as 16 thousand cases on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALT DISNEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de