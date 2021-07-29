

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rochelle, Illinois-based BrightFarms has expanded its recall of packaged salad greens citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



BrightFarms has initiated a voluntary recall expansion of additional packaged salad greens that are past expiration date and were produced in its Rochelle, Illinois greenhouse farm. The recalled products were sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan.



The expanded recall includes BrightFarms Baby Spinach packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with 'best by' dates through 7/26/2021. The products were sold by various retailers. Walmart 's select stores in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa sold the products. The other retailers are Mariano's Fresh Markets, Strack Van Till, Sullivan's Foods, Caputo's, and Jewel-Osco in Illinois, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Copps, and Tadych's in Wisconsin, and Strack Van Till in Indiana.



The initial recall was announced after BrightFarms was notified of illnesses among eight consumers, some of whom purchased or consumed the affected products during the month of June.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illnesses. Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Salmonella's symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to the organism.



The company has instructed the affected retailers to remove all affected products from store shelves.



Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged to discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de