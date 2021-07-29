

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $41.88 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $13.19 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.79 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 68.6% to $180.11 million from $106.83 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $50.79 Mln. vs. $19.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.83 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $180.11 Mln vs. $106.83 Mln last year.



