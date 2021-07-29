

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $7.78 billion, or $15.12 per share. This compares with $5.24 billion, or $10.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $12.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.2% to $113.08 billion from $88.91 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $7.78 Bln. vs. $5.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $15.12 vs. $10.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $12.22 -Revenue (Q2): $113.08 Bln vs. $88.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $106 - $112 Bln



