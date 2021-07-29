

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $67 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $837 million, or $3.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $811 million or $3.11 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $1.79 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $811 Mln. vs. $687 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.11 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q2): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



