

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK):



-Earnings: $48.12 million in Q1 vs. -$7.97 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.71 in Q1 vs. -$0.28 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.14 per share -Revenue: $504.68 million in Q1 vs. $283.17 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.45 to $15.10 Full year revenue guidance: $3.01 - $3.06 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DECKERS OUTDOOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de