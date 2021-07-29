

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $632.98 million, or $4.10 per share. This compares with $411.25 million, or $2.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $684.05 million or $4.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.2% to $1.93 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $684.05 Mln. vs. $426.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.43 vs. $2.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.99 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.01 $4.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,920 - $2,120 Mln



