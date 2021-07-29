

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $978 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $110 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $053 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $20.0 billion from $17.7 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $978 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $053 -Revenue (Q2): $20.0 Bln vs. $17.7 Bln last year.



