

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Edison International (EIX):



-Earnings: $318 million in Q2 vs. $318 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.84 in Q2 vs. $0.85 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Edison International reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $0.94 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.04 per share -Revenue: $3.32 billion in Q2 vs. $2.99 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

