

Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $163.7 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $112.8 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $238.8 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.9% to $1.32 billion from $1.04 billion last year.



Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $238.8 Mln. vs. $154.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.66 Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 to $2.75



