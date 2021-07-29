

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $331.1 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $225.5 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $349.9 million or $1.09 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $2.81 billion from $2.45 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $349.9 Mln. vs. $256.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q2): $2.81 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 to $4.05



