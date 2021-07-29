

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Terex Corp. (TEX):



-Earnings: $73.9 million in Q2 vs. -$9.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.59 per share -Revenue: $1.1 billion in Q2 vs. $690.5 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85-$3.05 Full year revenue guidance: $9.3 Billion



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TEREX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de