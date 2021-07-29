

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $37.14 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $15.19 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $570.93 million from $533.11 million last year.



Beazer Homes USA Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $37.14 Mln. vs. $15.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.22 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q3): $570.93 Mln vs. $533.11 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEAZER HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de