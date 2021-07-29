

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $79.03 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $81.98 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $680.03 million from $657.02 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



