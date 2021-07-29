

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $264.52 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $252.23 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $2.12 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



Eversource Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $264.52 Mln. vs. $252.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q2): $2.12 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



