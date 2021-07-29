

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $190.2 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $153.7 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $253.2 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $1.93 billion from $1.58 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $253.2 Mln. vs. $200.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year.



