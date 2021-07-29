

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $16.71 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $21.83 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $22.82 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $646.79 million from $632.06 million last year.



Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $22.82 Mln. vs. $25.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $646.79 Mln vs. $632.06 Mln last year.



