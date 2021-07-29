

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $184.76 million, or $7.85 per share. This compares with $126.56 million, or $5.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.8% to $924.35 million from $690.67 million last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $8.10 vs. $5.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.59 -Revenue (Q2): $924.35 Mln vs. $690.67 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $8.12 to $8.27 Full year EPS guidance: $32.60 to $32.90



