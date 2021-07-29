

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ):



-Earnings: -$19.07 million in Q2 vs. -$14.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.54 in Q2 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$18.59 million or -$0.53 per share for the period. -Revenue: $80.80 million in Q2 vs. $90.45 million in the same period last year.



