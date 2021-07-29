

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United States Steel Corp. (X):



-Earnings: $1.01 billion in Q2 vs. -$0.59 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.53 in Q2 vs. -$3.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $964 million or $3.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $3.05 per share -Revenue: $5.03 billion in Q2 vs. $2.09 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

US STEEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de