

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $121.05 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $89.76 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $154.7 million or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.0% to $567.31 million from $443.25 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $154.7 Mln. vs. $128.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $567.31 Mln vs. $443.25 Mln last year.



