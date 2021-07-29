

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $30.73 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $22.09 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $28.03 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 102.0% to $83.68 million from $41.42 million last year.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $28.03 Mln. vs. $16.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $83.68 Mln vs. $41.42 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.80 - $6.05 Full year revenue guidance: $265 - $275 Mln



