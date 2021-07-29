

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $137.5 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $113.8 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $801.1 million from $617.6 million last year.



Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $137.5 Mln. vs. $113.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $801.1 Mln vs. $617.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90-$0.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $800-$850 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.75-$3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3.21-$3.25 Bln



