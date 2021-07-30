

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has revised its full year outlook. The company now expects earnings of $2.20 to $2.25 per share, funds from operations of $6.35 to $6.40 per share and core FFO per share of $6.50 to $6.55 per share.



Previously, the company had forecast earnings of $2.00 to $2.05 per share, FFO of $6.25 to $6.30 per share and Core FFO of $6.50-$6.55 per share.



For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of $127.37 million or $0.45 per share, compared to $53.68 million or $0.20 per share last year.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $445.83 million or $1.54 per share for the period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.09 billion from $993.0 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.



