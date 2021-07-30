

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) Thursday raised its full-year 2021 financial guidance. The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.00 to $4.05 per share and its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance to $1,450 million to $1,475 million.



Previously, Republic expected full-year adjusted earnings of $3.74 to $3.79 per share and its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance to $1,350 million to $1,400 million.



Further, Republic's Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.425 per share to $0.46 per share, which represents an increase of approximately 8 percent.



'We are raising our quarterly dividend by approximately 8 percent,' Vander Ark said. 'This is the seventeenth consecutive year we've increased our dividend, which demonstrates our commitment to efficiently return cash to shareholders.'



