

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) lifts its full year 2021 revenue outlook. The company now expects revenues of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion for the full year 2021.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $6.99 billion for the year. Previously, the company expected revenues of $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion.



Meanwhile, the company maintained its outlook for combined R&D and SG&A expenses for the full year of $3.8 billion to $3.95 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de