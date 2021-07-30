

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $55.27 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $41.86 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $62.24 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $811.03 million from $699.31 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $62.24 Mln. vs. $56.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $811.03 Mln vs. $699.31 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 to $0.98



