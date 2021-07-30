

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Thursday announced that Jon Moeller, Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed David Taylor as the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2021.



Moeller joined the company in 1988 as a cost analyst for the company's food production section.



Meanwhile, Shailesh Jejurikar, the CEO of P&G's fabric and homecare segment, will take take over as the COO, effective October 1.



Outgoing CEO Taylor has been in the role since November 2015 and his tenure was highlighted by a proxy battle with Nelson Peltz, where, despite of winning, the company had to include him in the board of directors for his popularity.



James McNerney, chair of P&G's board, announced, 'Jon has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team for well over two decades, helping develop the strategies that P&G people are executing with excellence to drive P&G's growth and value creation.



After the announcement, Moeller remarked, 'I am honored to serve as P&G's CEO. My confidence in the future is rooted in my confidence in P&G people. They are committed to lead, motivated to win, and have a strong focus on sustained excellence in everything we do - serving consumers and delivering for shareholders through an integrated strategy that is delivering balanced growth and value creation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROCTER & GAMBLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de