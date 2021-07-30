

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said it now expects GAAP earnings per share for the fiscal year 2021 to between $4.70 and $5.05, compared to the prior estimation of $4.75 to $5.45.



The company projects annual non-GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $6.90 - $7.25, compared to the previous outlook of $6.75 to $7.45. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.07 per share fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company now expects total product sales for fiscal year 2021 to be between $24.4 billion and $25.0 billion, compared to the prior outlook of $23.7 billion and $25.1 billion, reflecting solid results in the first half of the year and updated expectations for the second half of 2021. Analysts expect revenue of $24.64 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GILEAD SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de