

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported that its group net income for the first half of 2021 was $1.05 billion compared to a loss of $1.14 billion in the prior year.



Excluding COVID-19-related losses, net income for the period was $1.74 billion, compared to $865 million in the same period of the prior year.



Net premiums earned and fee income for the group increased by 7.6% year on year to $20.8 billion. The increase was driven by growth across many property and casualty lines and significant transactions completed in L&H Re. At constant foreign exchange rates, premiums and fees increased by 3.2%.



Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said, ' While we remain in an uncertain pandemic situation, we are confident that all our businesses are well positioned to continue to perform strongly.'



