

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter net profit surged to 1.03 billion euros from 420 million euros last year.



Underlying net profit was 1.10 billion euros, compared to 528 million euros a year ago.



Total revenues increased 5.5 percent to 4.40 billion euros from 4.17 billion euros last year with strong fees and stable net interest income.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, underlying net profit is now expected to be above 3 billion euros.



Total revenues for the year are expected to be in line with previous guidance of about 17.1 billion euros and costs are confirmed at 9.9 billion euros.



