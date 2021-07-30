

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF.PK) reported first-half sales revenues of EUR 1.41 billion, an increase of 26%, compared to EUR 1.12 billion generated a year ago. EBIT was up 71% at EUR 191 million above prior year.



Earnings after tax was EUR 136 million compared to EUR 79 million reported in the same period of last year.



Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE, said, '...Driven by the automotive industry in China, the region Asia-Pacific again saw the highest growth rates. EMEA and North and South America also improved their performance compared to the first half of 2020, which was burdened by the pandemic.'



For the full year, the company currently expects sales revenues to be at the upper end of the EUR 2.7 billion - EUR 2.8 billion range, and EBIT in the range of EUR 350 million - EUR 360 million. Previously, the company expected EBIT between EUR 330 million and EUR 340 million.



