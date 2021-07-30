

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Friday that its second-quarter net loss - Group part was 1.49 billion euros, compared to prior year's loss of 2.61 billion euros.



EBITDA loss was 248 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 780 million euros.



Revenues for the period climbed 132.5 percent to 2.75 billion euros from 1.18 billion euros a year ago.



Passengers were 7.03 million, up 477.1 percent. Passenger Unit revenue per ASK edged up 0.8 percent.



The company noted that first signs of recovery are visible in the booking trend since June thanks to waived or eased travel restrictions in Europe due to the rise of vaccination rate across all countries.



The reopening of the North Atlantic for Americans citizens to visit Europe also resulted in an improved booking trend.



The company expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at index in the range of 60 percent to 70 percent in the third quarter 2021 compared to 2019.



For the medium term, Air France-KLM Group operating margin objective remains unchanged.



Air France-KLM estimates the number of aircraft in 2022 to be 7 percent below the number of aircraft in 2019. The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to the 2019 levels in 2024.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIR FRANCE-KLM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de