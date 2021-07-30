

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter net income attributable to equity holders amounted to 2.91 billion euros, up 26.6 percent from last year's 2.30 billion euros. Net income grew 17.9 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019.



Excluding the effect of exceptional items, net income would be 2.75 billion euros, an increase of 16.5 percent from last year and 4.9 percent from 2019.



Revenues were 11.78 billion euros, up 0.9 percent from prior year's 11.68 billion euros, and the growth was 4.9 percent from 2019.



The results reflected very good performance in Domestic Markets and continued high level of revenues at CIB after an exceptional second quarter 2020.



Further, the company said the Board of Directors will propose to shareholders at the Shareholder's Meeting to pay an ordinary cash dividend of 1.55 euros per share. This raises the total ordinary cash dividends paid out in 2021 to 2.66 euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BNP PARIBAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de