

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter Group net income attributable to shareholders increased to 471 million euros from last year's 411 million euros.



Earnings per share were 1.62 euros, higher than 1.56 euros last year.



Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders were 474 million euros, compared to last year's 410 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.85 euro, compared to 0.74 euro last year.



EBIT before special items was 1.03 billion euros, down 8 percent. Group EBITDA before special items decreased 5 percent to 1.67 billion euros.



Sales were 9.25 billion euros, a growth of 4 percent from last year's 8.92 billion euros. Sales grew 8 percent at constant currency rates.



Looking ahead, Fresenius raised its 2021 earnings guidance. The Company now projects net income to grow in a low single-digit percentage range in constant currency. Previously, Fresenius expected an at least broadly stable net income development in constant currency.



The Company continues to project sales growth in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range in constant currency.



Implicitly, net income for the Group excluding Fresenius Medical Care is now expected to grow in a high single-digit percentage range in constant currency. Previously, Fresenius expected mid-to-high single-digit percentage growth in constant currency.



