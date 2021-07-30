

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange (ORAN), on Friday, said it expects to achieve an average annual growth rate or CAGR in revenues of around 6%, double-digit EBITDAaL growth and an even faster increase in its organic cash flow by 2023 in Africa & the Middle East region.



Further by 2025, more than 55% of Orange Business Services' revenue will be generated by digital, integration services and new connectivity services, the company said.



The company noted that its Orange Business Services has demonstrated remarkable resilience compared to its peers in the face of the pandemic and has returned to sustainable revenue growth.



The Group expects to achieve an average annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue of around 2% per year in 2022 and 2023, and a return to EBITDAaL growth in 2022, which should then accelerate in 2023.



Orange noted that it expects to 'achieve double-digital revenue growth for Orange Cyberdefense, higher than that of the market, and an EBITDAaL margin in the medium term about double that of today.'



