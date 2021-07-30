

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L), on Friday, issued trading update for the period from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, and reported about 11% revenue growth for the first quarter on a pro forma organic constant currency basis.



All of the Group's revenue lines grew, with Subscription growing in line with overall Group revenue and Perpetual licences increasing significantly, the company said.



AVEVA is scheduled to report its half year results for the financial period from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 on November 9, 2021.



