

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG, NWG.L) reported that its second-quarter profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was 1.22 billion pounds compared to a loss of 993 million pounds in the same quarter last year.



Profit before impairment releases or losses grew to 954 million pounds from 767 million pounds last year.



Total income for the second-quarter was 2.66 billion pounds compared to 2.68 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company announced an interim dividend of 3 pence per share.



NatWest Group now aims to distribute a minimum of 1 billion pounds per annum from 2021 to 2023, via a combination of ordinary and special dividends, and intends to commence an ordinary share buy-back program of up to 750 million pounds in the second half of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATWEST GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de